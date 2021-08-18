Insider Buying: L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Insider Acquires 791,821 Shares of Stock

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) insider Mark Landau acquired 791,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.59 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of A$2,048,440.93 ($1,463,172.09).

Mark Landau also recently made the following trade(s):

Get L1 Long Short Fund alerts:

On Friday, August 6th, Mark Landau acquired 417,729 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.56 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of A$1,070,639.43 ($764,742.45).

On Friday, July 30th, Mark Landau acquired 350,625 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.58 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of A$906,015.00 ($647,153.57).

On Monday, July 19th, Mark Landau acquired 892,500 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.58 ($1.84) per share, with a total value of A$2,298,187.50 ($1,641,562.50).

About L1 Long Short Fund

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for L1 Long Short Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L1 Long Short Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.