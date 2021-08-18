Insider Buying: M&G plc (LON:MNG) Insider Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

M&G plc (LON:MNG) insider John W. Foley acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 224 ($2.93) per share, with a total value of £112,000 ($146,328.72).

Shares of M&G stock opened at GBX 220.20 ($2.88) on Wednesday. M&G plc has a twelve month low of GBX 143.75 ($1.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 254.30 ($3.32). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 231.25. The firm has a market cap of £5.72 billion and a PE ratio of 5.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a GBX 6.10 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. M&G’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MNG shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 234 ($3.06) price objective on shares of M&G in a research report on Monday, August 9th. HSBC downgraded shares of M&G to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a report on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of M&G to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 243.33 ($3.18).

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

