Insider Buying: Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) CEO Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) CEO Nathan Mazurek purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.56 per share, with a total value of $17,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nathan Mazurek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Nathan Mazurek purchased 1,000 shares of Pioneer Power Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $4,240.00.

Shares of PPSI stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,721. Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.31.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPSI. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Power Solutions

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc engages in the manufacture, sale and distribution of on-site power generation equipment for applications in the industrial, commercial and backup power markets. It operates through the Transmission & Distribution Solutions (T&D Solutions), and Critical Power Solutions segments (Critical Power).

