Insider Buying: UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Director Buys 417,500 Shares of Stock

UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Director Neil Miotto acquired 417,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $4,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

UpHealth stock opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. UpHealth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.39.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPH. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UpHealth in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on UpHealth in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut UpHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on UpHealth in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UpHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in UpHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in UpHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in UpHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in UpHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 39.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UpHealth Company Profile

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

