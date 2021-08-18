Insider Selling: American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) CMO Sells 25,850 Shares of Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) CMO Mary Modahl sold 25,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $267,547.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 259,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,161.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
AMWL stock opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60. American Well Co. has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.11.
American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. American Well had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 79.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMWL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Guggenheim upgraded American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Well from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.
American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.
