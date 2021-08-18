Insider Selling: Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Director Sells 387 Shares of Stock

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Claire Fraser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40.

BDX stock traded down $3.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $249.51. 31,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,666. The company has a market cap of $71.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $219.50 and a 52 week high of $267.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.64.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 32.55%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 6,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.33.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

