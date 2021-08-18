Insider Selling: C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CEO Sells 126,997 Shares of Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 126,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $5,839,322.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,756,390 shares in the company, valued at $80,758,812.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of AI stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,275,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,552,326. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion and a PE ratio of -51.20. C3.ai, Inc. has a one year low of $44.73 and a one year high of $183.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.19.

Get C3.ai alerts:

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.60 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush decreased their price target on C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. C3.ai presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.22.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.