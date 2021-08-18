Insider Selling: Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Major Shareholder Sells 78,985 Shares of Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.73, for a total value of $28,487,930.29.

On Thursday, August 5th, Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.85, for a total transaction of $29,208,164.05.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.05, for a total transaction of $28,908,066.65.

On Friday, July 30th, Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.14, for a total transaction of $30,415,661.22.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.19, for a total transaction of $30,498,582.87.

On Monday, July 26th, Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.29, for a total transaction of $30,822,372.17.

On Friday, July 23rd, Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.18, for a total transaction of $30,813,685.14.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.75, for a total transaction of $29,832,050.75.

On Monday, July 19th, Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total transaction of $29,246,860.82.

Mastercard stock opened at $363.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $373.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $358.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 7,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,039,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

