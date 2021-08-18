Insider Selling: Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) Senior Officer Sells 900 Shares of Stock

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) Senior Officer Gordon Allan Davies sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.18, for a total transaction of C$62,263.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,404 shares in the company, valued at C$4,386,364.80.

Open Text stock opened at C$66.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.69. Open Text Co. has a 1-year low of C$47.95 and a 1-year high of C$67.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$63.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.44.

Get Open Text alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OTEX shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Open Text to C$72.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Open Text to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Open Text to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Open Text to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Open Text to C$77.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$71.67.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.