Insider Selling: Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $526,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 385,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,530,094.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

VBTX opened at $34.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.52. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $37.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Veritex had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $79.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.55 million. Research analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

Several analysts recently commented on VBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 59,918 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 31,983 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,242,000 after acquiring an additional 81,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

