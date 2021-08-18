Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd’s (NASDAQ:IINN) Quiet Period Will Expire on August 23rd

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.’s (NASDAQ:IINN) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, August 23rd. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. had issued 2,909,091 shares in its IPO on July 14th. The total size of the offering was $16,029,091 based on an initial share price of $5.51. During Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of IINN stock opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $6.18.

Get Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. alerts:

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Company Profile

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd is a specialty medical device company. It engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of proprietary respiratory support technology. Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd is based in RA’ANANA, Israel.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.