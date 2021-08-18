Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Raised to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $190.40.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $204.48 on Monday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $107.24 and a 52 week high of $252.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.85 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.13. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $52.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.90 million. On average, analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 693.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.