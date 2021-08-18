Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Trading Up 3.7%

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) shares were up 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $197.17 and last traded at $195.77. Approximately 1,915 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 250,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $188.73.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INSP shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.85 and a beta of 1.64.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $52.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.90 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 26.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $116,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 693.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

