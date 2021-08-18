Insurance Australia Group Limited Plans Dividend of $0.75 (OTCMKTS:IAUGY)

Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.7459 per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.
Shares of OTCMKTS IAUGY opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. Insurance Australia Group has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $20.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.60.
About Insurance Australia Group
See Also: Bollinger Bands
Receive News & Ratings for Insurance Australia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insurance Australia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.