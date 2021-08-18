Insureum (ISR) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $368,172.00

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded up 25.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. During the last week, Insureum has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Insureum coin can currently be bought for $0.0339 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. Insureum has a total market cap of $7.26 million and approximately $368,172.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00058298 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00015479 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $394.47 or 0.00861188 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00048486 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.83 or 0.00104429 BTC.

Insureum Profile

Insureum (CRYPTO:ISR) is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insureum is insureum.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Buying and Selling Insureum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insureum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

