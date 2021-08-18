Interactive Financial Advisors Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Interactive Financial Advisors lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 99.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,434 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 786.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $548,000. Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 55,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 10,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IJT opened at $130.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.16. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.92 and a fifty-two week high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.