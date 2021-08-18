International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) will announce earnings per share of $2.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.37. International Business Machines reported earnings per share of $2.58 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full year earnings of $10.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.62 to $11.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $11.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.38 to $12.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for International Business Machines.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.86.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $142.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.35. International Business Machines has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The company has a market capitalization of $127.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBM. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 369.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Read More: Diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Business Machines (IBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.