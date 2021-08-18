International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.86.

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 369.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM opened at $142.42 on Wednesday. International Business Machines has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $127.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

