Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Shares Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Intrusion were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTZ. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion in the 4th quarter valued at about $510,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Intrusion during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intrusion during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in Intrusion during the 1st quarter valued at about $658,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Intrusion during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,121,000. 16.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTZ. TheStreet lowered shares of Intrusion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Intrusion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Intrusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTZ opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.70. The firm has a market cap of $79.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.00. Intrusion Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $29.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.07). Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 135.33% and a negative net margin of 203.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Intrusion Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.

