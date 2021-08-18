Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) Shares Purchased by New Potomac Partners LLC

New Potomac Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 47.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,280 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the second quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 374,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after acquiring an additional 80,184 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 353,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,614,000 after acquiring an additional 18,967 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 183.1% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 117,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 76,223 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 44,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the period.

BSCQ stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $21.55. 120,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,668. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.56. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

