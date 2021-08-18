Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Stock Holdings Boosted by Solitude Financial Services

Solitude Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up about 8.9% of Solitude Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Solitude Financial Services owned 0.23% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $12,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 160.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

PRF traded down $1.48 on Wednesday, hitting $161.79. 2,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,375. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $109.31 and a 12-month high of $164.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.98.

