Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the July 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 946.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the period.

KBWP stock remained flat at $$80.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 5,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,722. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $81.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.413 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

