Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Short Interest Up 40.5% in July

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 480,800 shares, an increase of 40.5% from the July 15th total of 342,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,133,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,827,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,645,303. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $20.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 19,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 51,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter.

