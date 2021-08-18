Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 6.3% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $18,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $152.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,787,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,830. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $103.48 and a one year high of $155.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.62.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

