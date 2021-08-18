Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XMMO. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 252.9% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 170,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,294,000 after acquiring an additional 122,221 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 350,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,411,000 after acquiring an additional 42,230 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 129,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 28,582 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,807,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 59,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 18,467 shares in the last quarter.

XMMO opened at $84.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.66. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $61.50 and a 12-month high of $89.13.

