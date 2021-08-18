Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PSCF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,955. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.48. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.39 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $933,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 7,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $385,000.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

