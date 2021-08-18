Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,500 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the July 15th total of 69,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly bought 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $59,817.60. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 1,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,748. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. 13.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,722. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.65. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $17.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

