Investors Purchase Large Volume of Hess Put Options (NYSE:HES)

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 6,102 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,128% compared to the typical volume of 497 put options.

HES stock remained flat at $$66.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 15,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,083,259. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $91.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.59 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.58.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hess will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.13%.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $13,386,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,272,731. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $733,147.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,506,338.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HES. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hess by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,821,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,992,000 after acquiring an additional 45,314 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 4.5% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 98,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 62.8% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 57,699 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 22,264 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 5.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth about $5,949,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.25.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

