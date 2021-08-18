Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.86.

CSR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Compass Point upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities started coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Sunday, June 6th.

Shares of CSR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.78. The company had a trading volume of 975 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,821. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.28, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Investors Real Estate Trust has a one year low of $61.49 and a one year high of $98.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.97.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.41). Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 17.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 30.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $509,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

