IQeon One Day Trading Volume Tops $720,974.00 (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One IQeon coin can currently be purchased for about $1.96 or 0.00004420 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IQeon has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. IQeon has a total market cap of $10.75 million and approximately $720,974.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00056505 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002965 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00015179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $371.87 or 0.00840145 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00047425 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00103513 BTC.

IQeon Profile

IQN is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon . The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

IQeon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

