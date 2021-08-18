Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Isabella Bank Corporation is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state chartered community bank. It offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. Isabella Bank Corporation is based in MT. PLEASANT, Mich. “

OTCMKTS:ISBA traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.05. 875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,718. Isabella Bank has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $23.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $16.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.40 million. Isabella Bank had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 6.23%. As a group, analysts expect that Isabella Bank will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Isabella Bank

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

