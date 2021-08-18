iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Shares Purchased by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,369 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYG. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 227,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,413,000 after purchasing an additional 39,929 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 94.5% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 92,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 44,772 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 64,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,069,000.

Shares of SHYG traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.56. The company had a trading volume of 550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,651. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.83. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.42 and a 1-year high of $46.12.

