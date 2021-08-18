iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Acquired by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 591,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,991,000 after purchasing an additional 12,775 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,580,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 211,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,262,000 after purchasing an additional 18,204 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 150,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 36,937 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.21. The company had a trading volume of 59,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,986. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.21. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $86.06 and a 52 week high of $86.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%.

