iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stake Boosted by Legacy Financial Strategies LLC

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 8.3% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $17,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.5% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,981,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,912,630. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.68. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.20 and a 1-year high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

