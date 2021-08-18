iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Purchased by Emerald Advisors LLC

Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 14.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,408,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,664,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,156,000 after buying an additional 221,519 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,666,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,557,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,282,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,738,000 after purchasing an additional 83,117 shares in the last quarter.

USMV traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,886,732 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.89. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

