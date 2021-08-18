iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 0.9% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

BATS:QUAL traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $137.60. 975,737 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.75.

