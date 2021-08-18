iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 143,602 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,480,966 shares.The stock last traded at $61.93 and had previously closed at $60.58.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,001,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

