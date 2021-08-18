iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,008 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF comprises 0.0% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWU. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 975.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 13,329 shares during the last quarter. Marketfield Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter worth $5,455,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter.

EWU stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.04. 130,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,101,126. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.03. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $34.26.

