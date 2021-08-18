iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Alley Co LLC

Alley Co LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 163.2% in the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $216.40 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $142.09 and a one year high of $234.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.05.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

