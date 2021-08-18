iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Position Raised by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 65.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM stock opened at $216.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.05. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $142.09 and a twelve month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.