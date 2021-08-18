iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Position Increased by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHV. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 247.1% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.48. 26,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,750,372. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.49. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.14 and a 1-year high of $110.73.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

