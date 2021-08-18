iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Bought by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:OEF traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $203.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,295. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $148.59 and a 1-year high of $205.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.86.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

