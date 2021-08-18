iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 181.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David J Yvars Group grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 119.6% in the first quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 9,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJJ traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,938. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $64.04 and a 1-year high of $111.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.31.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

