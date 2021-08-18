iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL) Share Price Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $30.54. iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF shares last traded at $30.44, with a volume of 356,941 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SVAL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 31,730.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 47,596 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $653,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $437,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $519,000.

