Isracann Biosciences (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) Trading 9.3% Higher

Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF)’s stock price traded up 9.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.11. 502,005 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 459,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.17.

Isracann Biosciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ISCNF)

Isracann Biosciences Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates and produces medical cannabis in Israel and internationally. It also provides property development, facility design and construction, cultivation and processing, administrative, and technology licensing services. The company was formerly known as Atlas Blockchain Group Inc and changed its name to Isracann Biosciences Inc in October 2019.

