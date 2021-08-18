Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Short Interest Up 35.5% in July

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,890,000 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the July 15th total of 3,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRM traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.66. 3,230,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,972,385. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.25. Iterum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 146,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 21,641 shares during the last quarter. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITRM. Gabelli raised Iterum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. G.Research lowered Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.69 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.91.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

