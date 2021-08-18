Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Shares Gap Up to $24.34

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.34, but opened at $25.13. Ituran Location and Control shares last traded at $24.56, with a volume of 25 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ITRN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Ituran Location and Control from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $576.42 million, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $67.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is presently 29.79%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 64,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 58.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

