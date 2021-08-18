J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.73.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised J Sainsbury from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

OTCMKTS:JSAIY traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.02. 52,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,050. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.50. J Sainsbury has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.46.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.9796 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.00%.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

