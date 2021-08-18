Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

JKHY stock traded down $8.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.19. The stock had a trading volume of 21,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,696. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $141.65 and a 52 week high of $200.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.60.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.38.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

