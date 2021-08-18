Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Brambles Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BXBLY)

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brambles in a research report issued on Sunday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Moulder now anticipates that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brambles’ FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brambles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.
About Brambles
Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.
